Global Gathering for Peace: Navkar Mahamantra Divas in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to join the Navkar Mahamantra Divas on April 9 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This event, aligning with Mahavir Jayanti, aims for global peace through the Navkar Mahamantra, a revered Jain chant promoting non-violence, unity, and spiritual awakening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon citizens worldwide to participate in 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas', scheduled for April 9 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. In a social media post, PM Modi expressed that the event, which precedes Mahavir Jayanti, would witness a global congregation chanting for peace and unity.

Highlighting the spiritual significance, the Prime Minister stated that the Navkar Mahamantra is a revered chant in Jainism, emphasizing spirituality, humility, and non-violence. He noted that it fosters inner peace and brings people together, urging everyone to partake in celebrating this global unity day.

According to an official release, PM Modi will address attendees, marking the Navkar Mahamantra Divas as a celebration of spiritual harmony and ethical awareness. Rooted in principles of non-violence and humility, the mantra inspires self-purification and collective well-being, aligning with the values of Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti, observed on April 10, commemorates Lord Mahavir's birth. Born in 615 BC, Mahavir renounced royalty at 30 to pursue spiritual enlightenment, founding Jainism. The Jain community celebrates his teachings on non-violence and peace globally, reaffirming its relevance in today's world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

