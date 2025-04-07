Urgent Call for Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

In a dramatic appeal, leaders of six United Nations agencies have urged for the immediate renewal of the Gaza ceasefire, warning of the worsening humanitarian crisis. The plea comes as Israel's resumed hostilities have turned the past week into the deadliest for Gaza's children this year.

Since March 2, no humanitarian aid has reached the Palestinian enclave, exacerbating the dire situation. Over 2.1 million residents face bombings and starvation as critical food, medicine, fuel, and shelter supplies accumulat at border points. The death toll for children has reached an unprecedented level, according to the agency's statement.

The agencies emphasized that the conflict in Gaza is showing a blatant disregard for human life, and they have called upon global leaders to urgently ensure adherence to international humanitarian law. Meanwhile, Israel has denied allegations of breaches and attributes civilian casualties to Hamas operations among civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)