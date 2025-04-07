Left Menu

Congress MP Slams 'Fake Canvassing' Amidst Telangana Land Controversy

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala has condemned BJP and BRS politicians for alleged fake canvassing against the Telangana government, particularly targeting Hyderabad Central University. He accused them of having malafide intentions and criticized influencers for spreading misleading content about the government using AI-generated videos.

Telangana Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala lashed out at BJP and BRS politicians, accusing them of orchestrating a 'fake canvassing' campaign against the Telangana government. The controversy centers around Hyderabad Central University and nearby government land, with Chamala alleging politically motivated malafide intentions.

Chamala voiced concerns over celebrities and influencers, accusing them of failing to truthfully address the issue, being swayed by political negativity, and spreading misinformation using AI-generated videos. These fabricated videos, he claims, falsely suggest situations in Telangana that do not exist, misleading the public.

In response, the Telangana government has filed a petition against such influencers. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy engaged directly with community members through a 'Lunch with beneficiary families' initiative in Sarapaka village, showcasing the state's Fine Rice distribution scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

