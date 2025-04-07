Global Markets Rattle Amid U.S.-China Trade War Tensions

Global stock markets were on edge Monday as escalating tensions in the U.S.-China trade war fueled volatile trading sessions. Concerns over potential additional tariffs by President Trump have sent mixed signals to investors, impacting major indexes amid fluctuating trading activities.

Despite the chaos, U.S. stocks, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, showed varied performance, while European and Asian markets recorded significant slumps, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng seeing its largest one-day drop since 1997. Investors are closely monitoring potential Federal Reserve actions, with expectations of interest rate cuts on the horizon.

The dollar gained strength against global currencies, while oil and gold prices declined. Market uncertainties are compounded by critiques from prominent business leaders, warning of severe economic fallout if the current trade policies persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)