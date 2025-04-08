Left Menu

Udhampur's Earthenware Revival: A Sumptuous Summer Trend

As summer arrives, Udhampur's potters celebrate a resurgence in earthenware demand, driven by health consciousness and traditional appeal. The local climate and governmental support have significantly boosted production and sales, making clay utensils a sought-after choice this season.

Potters creating earthenware in Udhampur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the district of Udhampur, potters are witnessing a remarkable surge in demand for their earthenware as summer settles in. This revival is largely attributed to increased health awareness among consumers seeking alternatives to plastic and metallic kitchenware, thereby bringing traditional clay utensils back into vogue.

Veteran potter Mohammad Rashid from Nagulta in the Chenani area reported an unprecedented demand for clay items, paralleling expectations of an intensely hot summer. "We've seen a considerable rise in market demand, compelling us to work round-the-clock crafting clay pitchers, jugs, glasses, and more," Rashid explained.

Rashid credits government initiatives starting in 2014 under Prime Minister Modi's leadership for bolstering support for potters, revitalizing this ancient craft. "Since 2014, more people have recognized the value of earthen vessels," he noted, emphasizing their popularity for cooling drinking water.

Parveen Akhtar advocates for the increased use of earthenware, citing health benefits and water purification properties with no side effects, while also honoring cultural traditions. "We're thrilled that these practices thrive," she told ANI.

The legacy of pottery craftsmanship runs deep in the family of Rabia Akhtar, a relative of Rashid. She expressed pride in continuing the tradition started by her grandfather, which now involves the entire family, underscoring a personal and cultural commitment to this heritage craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

