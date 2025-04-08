Coromandel International Expands with 901st 'Namadhu Gromor' Store in Ooty

Coromandel International Ltd, an agri-solutions leader, has marked a significant milestone with the launch of its 901st flagship 'Namadhu Gromor' retail store in Ooty, announced company officials.

The two-floored store will offer a comprehensive selection of fertilizers, crop protection products, specialty nutrients, and organic farming solutions, aimed at meeting diverse farming needs.

CEO S Sankarasubramanian highlighted the store's role in promoting agricultural innovation in Ooty, known for its crop diversity. It will focus not only on selling products but also on providing valuable support and knowledge to the local farming community.

