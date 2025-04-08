Left Menu

Coromandel International Expands with 901st 'Namadhu Gromor' Store in Ooty

Coromandel International Ltd, a leader in agricultural solutions, opened its 901st 'Namadhu Gromor' store in Ooty. The store offers a wide range of products for farmers and aims to serve as a knowledge hub. It marks Coromandel's commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:01 IST
Coromandel International Expands with 901st 'Namadhu Gromor' Store in Ooty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coromandel International Ltd, an agri-solutions leader, has marked a significant milestone with the launch of its 901st flagship 'Namadhu Gromor' retail store in Ooty, announced company officials.

The two-floored store will offer a comprehensive selection of fertilizers, crop protection products, specialty nutrients, and organic farming solutions, aimed at meeting diverse farming needs.

CEO S Sankarasubramanian highlighted the store's role in promoting agricultural innovation in Ooty, known for its crop diversity. It will focus not only on selling products but also on providing valuable support and knowledge to the local farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025