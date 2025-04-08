Kedar Jadhav Transitions from Cricket to Politics with BJP

In Mumbai, former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, attending a ceremony with Maharashtra minister and state BJP chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Jadhav cited the love and support PM Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis have received since 2014 as a major inspiration for his political move.

Jadhav, speaking to ANI, expressed his commitment to the party and his intention to contribute wholeheartedly. Reflecting on the BJP's past decade of power, he highlighted the achievements of Modi and Fadnavis as pivotal motivators. Known for his integrity, Jadhav is eager to accept whatever responsibilities come his way.

The switch to politics follows Jadhav's retirement from cricket in June 2024 at age 39. An accomplished player, he represented India in 73 ODIs, amassing 1,389 runs, and nine T20Is. Jadhav's domestic career was equally impressive, marked by a 2012 Ranji Trophy triple century and consistent high performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)