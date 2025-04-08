Left Menu

Sembcorp and BPCL Join Forces for India's Green Future

Sembcorp and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have formed a 50:50 joint venture to explore renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in India. The collaboration aims to support India's energy transition, focusing on sustainable fuels and technologies. This partnership highlights a commitment to decarbonization and innovation in the energy sector.

  • India

Sembcorp Industries and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are teaming up to bring renewable energy and green hydrogen projects to India through a 50:50 joint venture. Announced on Tuesday, the partnership aims to bolster India's energy transition and development goals, according to a statement from the firms.

The joint venture, named Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Limited, will focus on developing projects related to renewable energy and green hydrogen, together with derivatives such as green ammonia production. The initiative also aims to reduce emissions in port operations and other emerging green fuel technologies by leveraging Sembcorp's expertise in renewables and BPCL's petroleum sector knowledge.

Vipul Tuli, President & CEO of Renewables, West and CEO of Hydrogen Business at Sembcorp, stated that the collaboration is poised to identify opportunities to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. G Krishnakumar, chairman and managing director of BPCL, noted that the partnership is a critical milestone in both companies' sustainability initiatives as BPCL pursues a goal of becoming a net-zero energy entity by 2040.

