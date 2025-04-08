Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Leap: A Rs 8.9 Lakh Crore Investment Boost

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the signing of MoUs for 13 projects, attracting an investment of Rs 8,96,686 crores. This initiative marks a significant stride toward making Odisha an industrial powerhouse, showcasing its potential as a petrochemical and manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:19 IST
Odisha's Industrial Leap: A Rs 8.9 Lakh Crore Investment Boost
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his delight on Tuesday as the state government inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with key industry players such as Petronet LNG, Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited, and several subsidiaries of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The agreements, covering 13 projects, slated an investment inflow of Rs 8,96,686 crores, heralding it as a pivotal moment in Odisha's industrial journey.

The signing ceremony, part of the Odisha Investors Summit in New Delhi, was attended by dignitaries including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan. Majhi highlighted Odisha's vision to emerge as a premier petrochemical and manufacturing hub, underlining the strategic significance of Paradip as a future industrial cornerstone akin to Dahej in western India.

During his visit to the capital, Chief Minister Majhi engaged in fruitful discussions with prominent industry leaders from various sectors, including Kiri Industries, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd, Chowgule Group, Inox GFL Group, and Bombay Dyeing Mfg. Co. Ltd, aiming to foster further industrial collaboration and investment opportunities in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025