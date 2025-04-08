Odisha's Industrial Leap: A Rs 8.9 Lakh Crore Investment Boost
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the signing of MoUs for 13 projects, attracting an investment of Rs 8,96,686 crores. This initiative marks a significant stride toward making Odisha an industrial powerhouse, showcasing its potential as a petrochemical and manufacturing hub.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his delight on Tuesday as the state government inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with key industry players such as Petronet LNG, Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited, and several subsidiaries of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The agreements, covering 13 projects, slated an investment inflow of Rs 8,96,686 crores, heralding it as a pivotal moment in Odisha's industrial journey.
The signing ceremony, part of the Odisha Investors Summit in New Delhi, was attended by dignitaries including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan. Majhi highlighted Odisha's vision to emerge as a premier petrochemical and manufacturing hub, underlining the strategic significance of Paradip as a future industrial cornerstone akin to Dahej in western India.
During his visit to the capital, Chief Minister Majhi engaged in fruitful discussions with prominent industry leaders from various sectors, including Kiri Industries, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd, Chowgule Group, Inox GFL Group, and Bombay Dyeing Mfg. Co. Ltd, aiming to foster further industrial collaboration and investment opportunities in Odisha.
