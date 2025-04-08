Delhi's Scorching Heat Drives Power Demand to Record Highs
Delhi experienced a significant power demand surge as temperatures soared above 40°C. The city's power demand hit a peak of 5,029 MW, managed effectively by Tata Power-DDL through strategic power arrangements. Weather alerts continue as the city braces for further heatwaves.
With scorching temperatures gripping Delhi, the national capital witnessed a spike in power demand, reaching a record 5,029 MW on Tuesday afternoon, as confirmed by discom officials.
At 3:30 pm, the State Load Dispatch Centre reported this peak, marking the highest power demand so far this year. Tata Power-DDL efficiently catered to a summer peak demand of 1,585 MW, the highest recorded this season, ensuring uninterrupted supply through long-term tie-ups and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) deployment at Rohini.
The intense heat led to temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius for a second day, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for continuing heatwave conditions.
