Delhi's Scorching Heat Drives Power Demand to Record Highs

With scorching temperatures gripping Delhi, the national capital witnessed a spike in power demand, reaching a record 5,029 MW on Tuesday afternoon, as confirmed by discom officials.

At 3:30 pm, the State Load Dispatch Centre reported this peak, marking the highest power demand so far this year. Tata Power-DDL efficiently catered to a summer peak demand of 1,585 MW, the highest recorded this season, ensuring uninterrupted supply through long-term tie-ups and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) deployment at Rohini.

The intense heat led to temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius for a second day, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for continuing heatwave conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)