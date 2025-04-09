Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Claims: Fact versus Figures

President Trump claims $2 billion daily revenue from tariffs, but Treasury reports an average of $200 million. The discrepancy highlights ongoing tensions and economic strategies. March's monthly budget statement, due Thursday, may provide further insights into the financial impact of tariffs imposed since Trump's term began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 02:42 IST
Trump's Tariff Claims: Fact versus Figures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has made a bold declaration: the United States is reaping $2 billion daily from tariffs. The statement, delivered at a recent White House event, lacked further details, raising questions about its accuracy.

Since Donald Trump assumed office, numerous tariffs have been imposed on various nations. Treasury Department figures, however, tell a different story. The average daily deposit from "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" currently stands at approximately $200 million this month, a far cry from Trump's claim.

In February, the Treasury recorded a total of $7.25 billion from customs duties. Analysts await March's budget statement, set for release Thursday, to assess the ongoing financial implications of these tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025