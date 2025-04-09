Trump's Tariff Claims: Fact versus Figures
President Trump claims $2 billion daily revenue from tariffs, but Treasury reports an average of $200 million. The discrepancy highlights ongoing tensions and economic strategies. March's monthly budget statement, due Thursday, may provide further insights into the financial impact of tariffs imposed since Trump's term began.
President Donald Trump has made a bold declaration: the United States is reaping $2 billion daily from tariffs. The statement, delivered at a recent White House event, lacked further details, raising questions about its accuracy.
Since Donald Trump assumed office, numerous tariffs have been imposed on various nations. Treasury Department figures, however, tell a different story. The average daily deposit from "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" currently stands at approximately $200 million this month, a far cry from Trump's claim.
In February, the Treasury recorded a total of $7.25 billion from customs duties. Analysts await March's budget statement, set for release Thursday, to assess the ongoing financial implications of these tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura Unveils Rs 50 Crore Eco Park to Propel Tourism and Boost Economy
Green Light for Lower Thames Crossing: A Boost for UK Economy
Can Cambridge’s Innovation Hub Reboot the UK Economy?
Boosting Rural Economy: Surge in Agricultural Cooperatives Nationwide
India's Economy Shows Resilience Amid Global Trade Tensions