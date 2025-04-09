Trump's Tariff Claims: Fact versus Figures

President Donald Trump has made a bold declaration: the United States is reaping $2 billion daily from tariffs. The statement, delivered at a recent White House event, lacked further details, raising questions about its accuracy.

Since Donald Trump assumed office, numerous tariffs have been imposed on various nations. Treasury Department figures, however, tell a different story. The average daily deposit from "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" currently stands at approximately $200 million this month, a far cry from Trump's claim.

In February, the Treasury recorded a total of $7.25 billion from customs duties. Analysts await March's budget statement, set for release Thursday, to assess the ongoing financial implications of these tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)