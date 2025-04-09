Trump's Push to Revive Coal Industry: A Controversial Step Backward?

In a move that has sparked controversy and debate, President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at reviving the coal industry, marking a stark contrast to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The orders, announced on Tuesday, are part of Trump's broader energy agenda, which he campaigned on, promising to increase U.S. energy output through deregulation.

Trump's initiative to bolster the coal industry includes classifying metallurgical coal as a 'critical mineral,' unlocking defense-related authorities, and lifting a moratorium on new coal leasing on federal lands. Additionally, the orders instruct the U.S. Attorney General to challenge state climate laws that hinder coal development.

While Trump's efforts have been warmly received by coal industry advocates who view them as essential for economic growth, environmental groups have expressed strong opposition, labeling coal plants as outdated and harmful. Critics argue that these measures threaten progress toward modern energy solutions that align with environmental and health standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)