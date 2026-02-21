Left Menu

Domestic Help Nabbed for Stealing Valuables Worth Lakhs

A domestic helper, Subhash Kumar Singh, was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 10.25 lakh from a Santacruz home. Within days of starting work, Singh absconded with items including a mobile phone and credit cards. Police swiftly apprehended him, recovering some stolen property.

Updated: 21-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:00 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Santacruz police have arrested a domestic help for the alleged theft of valuables valued at Rs 10.25 lakh from the residence of an elderly couple. The accused, Subhash Kumar Singh, reportedly committed the theft just ten days after starting his employment at the victim's home.

The incident came to light when the 73-year-old complainant and his wife discovered Singh missing along with a mobile phone, various cards, and Rs 4,000 in cash. Subsequently, transactions worth Rs 9.90 lakh were made using the stolen credit card, raising alarms.

Acting swiftly, local police launched a manhunt and apprehended Singh, recovering the missing mobile phone and cash. He has been remanded to police custody while further investigations are conducted, highlighting the vulnerability of relying on unfamiliar domestic assistance.

