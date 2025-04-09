Violations in the Moratorium: Tensions Escalate

In a recent statement, Russia's defense ministry accused Ukraine of violating a U.S.-brokered moratorium by launching four attacks on Russian energy infrastructure within 24 hours.

The moratorium, which was agreed upon last month to prevent strikes on energy facilities, has been a focal point of tension as both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of breaches.

Reuters has been unable to independently verify these battlefield reports, adding complexity to the claims made by both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)