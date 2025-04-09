Violations in the Moratorium: Tensions Escalate
Russia's defense ministry accused Ukraine of violating a U.S.-brokered moratorium with attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Both countries have previously agreed to halt strikes on energy facilities but now face mutual accusations of breaching the agreement. The claims remain unverified by independent sources.
In a recent statement, Russia's defense ministry accused Ukraine of violating a U.S.-brokered moratorium by launching four attacks on Russian energy infrastructure within 24 hours.
The moratorium, which was agreed upon last month to prevent strikes on energy facilities, has been a focal point of tension as both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of breaches.
Reuters has been unable to independently verify these battlefield reports, adding complexity to the claims made by both sides.
