Global Markets in Turmoil Amid U.S.-China Trade War Escalation

Global markets faced a substantial downturn on Wednesday due to the implementation of President Donald Trump's 104% tariffs on China, along with a significant selloff in U.S. bonds, raising concerns of foreign funds leaving U.S. assets. The week has been marked by crisis-level volatility, erasing trillions of dollars in stock value and putting pressure on commodities and emerging markets.

The core of this financial turmoil centered on U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, pivotal elements of the global financial infrastructure. As fears grew that Trump's extensive tariffs might induce a recession, investors offloaded their Treasury holdings, driving up yields and depressing bond prices. The dollar, usually a safe haven, fell, as investors moved towards assets like gold and the Swiss franc.

The U.S. 10-year note yield increased by 12 basis points, its biggest surge in years. This financial tension predicted potential difficulties, with a forthcoming auction of new 10-year notes serving as a critical test of investor interest in U.S. government debt during this volatile period.

