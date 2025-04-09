Delhi on the Brink of Historic Power Milestone with 9000 MW Demand Projection

Delhi is gearing up for a substantial challenge as the city's power demand is projected to soar to a historic 9000 megawatts this summer, surpassing the previous record of 8656 MW in June 2024, officials revealed. As of 2:23 pm on Wednesday, the demand reached 5354 MW, the highest yet in 2025.

The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) noted that Delhi's demand yesterday was 5029 MW, with BSES discoms successfully meeting this requirement in their respective sectors. With projections suggesting a leap in demand, BSES is poised for this milestone, readying strategies that involve long-term power purchase agreements and innovative technologies like AI and ML for precise demand forecasting.

In anticipation of the rising demand, BSES has secured power banking arrangements, promising up to 500 MW during peak summer months. Green power investments also stand crucial, with substantial contributions from solar, wind, and waste-to-energy sources, totaling over 2100 MW. The company has bolstered infrastructure with preventative measures and cutting-edge monitoring systems to avert disruptions, assuring consistent power delivery across its wide consumer base.

(With inputs from agencies.)