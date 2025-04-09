JSW Energy's Mega Acquisition: A Bold Step Towards 20 GW Vision
JSW Energy's subsidiary completed the acquisition of a 4.7 GW renewable energy platform from O2 Power for Rs 12,468 crore. This move advances the company towards its ambitious goal of 20 GW capacity by 2030. The acquisition adds high-quality assets and expertise, promising future growth and significant capacity expansion.
In a significant move, JSW Energy, via its subsidiary JSW Neo Energy, has finalized the acquisition of a 4.7 GW renewable energy platform from O2 Power for an enterprise value of Rs 12,468 crore. This acquisition marks a pivotal step in JSW Energy's strategic expansion plan.
The total installed capacity of JSW Energy now reaches 12.2 GW, with renewable energy contributing 54 percent. The company aims to achieve a 20 GW capacity well ahead of its 2030 target. Joint Managing Director and CEO Sharad Mahendra expressed satisfaction with acquiring high-quality assets and a skilled management team.
O2 Power enhances connectivity and potential future growth with an additional 900 MW capacity. With strategic investments planned, JSW Energy anticipates an impressive EBITDA growth, aligning with the company's future vision of sustainable energy leadership across India.
