Left Menu

European Markets Plunge Amid Intensified U.S.-China Trade War

European shares fell sharply as China raised tariffs on U.S. imports. Healthcare stocks led declines with major pharmaceutical firms dropping significantly. The escalating trade war has fueled fears of recession and inflation, overshadowing German political developments. Energy and mining sectors also suffered amid concerns over global economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:15 IST
European Markets Plunge Amid Intensified U.S.-China Trade War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks plummeted on Wednesday following China's decision to more than double tariffs on U.S. imports, exacerbating an already tense trade war with potential global economic repercussions. Healthcare stocks took the hardest hit after President Trump threatened more tariffs targeted at the sector.

The steep decline of 5.8% in the healthcare sector marked the lowest point since October 2022, with noted pharmaceutical companies Roche, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, and AstraZeneca experiencing notable loses. China's announcement of an 84% tariff on U.S. goods came on the heels of the 104% tariffs the U.S. levied on Chinese imports.

With the trade war commanding major attention, investor confidence remains shaky. Any significant policy relief from Germany's coalition government was overshadowed by fears of recession and inflation driven by the trade tariffs, as well as declining oil and metals prices impacting related sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025