Left Menu

Tariff Tug-of-War: UK Markets Rattle Amid Global Trade Tensions

British stocks tumbled as pharmaceutical shares slumped due to escalating tariffs between the U.S. and China. The FTSE 100 fell 2.9% and sectoral declines were pronounced, with Trump's tariff threats exacerbating global economic fears. Amidst all, JD Sports bucked the trend with a significant gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:34 IST
Tariff Tug-of-War: UK Markets Rattle Amid Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the British stock market experienced a downturn with pharmaceutical stocks suffering the most as trade tensions between the United States and China intensified. The blue-chip FTSE 100 saw a 2.9% decline as expectations for a resolution diminished with China's announcement of steep tariffs on U.S. goods.

In a move expected to heighten global trade anxieties, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at new tariffs targeting pharmaceutical imports, leading to a 6.1% drop in pharma stocks. Notably, AstraZeneca and GSK bore the brunt, falling significantly amidst the heightened tariff threats.

While most sectors saw significant declines, precious metal miners benefited from the safe-haven demand for gold. Meanwhile, JD Sports reported a 9.5% gain, defying the market slump with its optimistic annual profitability forecast. Assura also marked gains following a buyout deal by KKR-Stonepeak consortium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025