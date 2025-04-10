Left Menu

Unrest in Jangipur: Authorities Clampdown Post-Violence

Following a violent protest in Jangipur over the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, authorities arrested 22 individuals and imposed Section 163 of BNSS. With internet services suspended, BJP criticizes West Bengal's administration for failing to maintain order, amidst prohibitory orders effective for 48 hours.

Unrest in Jangipur: Authorities Clampdown Post-Violence
Police takes stock of situation in Jangipura (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the wake of the Jangipur unrest, police have detained 22 people and initiated a suo-moto case after violence erupted on April 8, confirmed an official. Jangipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ananda Roy reported the arrests during a media briefing, noting that security measures are in place.

SP Roy announced the enforcement of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the affected area, which grants authorities the ability to respond to urgent public order concerns. Additionally, the area is experiencing a suspension of internet services. Despite stone-pelting incidents, the situation remains controlled, Roy stated, with eight individuals under further police scrutiny.

The violence emerged amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 in Jangipur. The BJP has criticized the West Bengal government's handling of the situation, targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged administrative failures. BJP officials, including Amit Malviya, shared orders for prohibitory measures under Section 163 BNSS, limiting gatherings and expected to last 48 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

