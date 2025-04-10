Left Menu

Maharashtra MLA Calls for Quick Execution of 2008 Mumbai Attack Accused

Maharashtra MLA Vijay Wadettiwar demands the execution of 2008 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana while urging BJP not to politicize the issue. Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticizes Congress' previous handling of terror cases and emphasizes PM Modi's commitment to justice. Advocate Majeed Memon stresses a fair trial for Rana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:52 IST
Maharashtra MLA Calls for Quick Execution of 2008 Mumbai Attack Accused
Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday demanded the immediate execution of Tahawwur Rana, a key suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, while cautioning the BJP against politicizing the matter. He insisted that Rana should face swift justice for his role in the attacks, which claimed numerous lives.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal sharply criticized the Congress for its past inaction regarding the prosecution of those involved in the 2008 tragedy, which resulted in 166 fatalities. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to ensuring justice for the victims and bringing offenders to account on Indian soil.

In contrast, Senior Advocate Majeed Memon emphasized the necessity of a fair legal process for Rana, similar to the trial of Ajmal Kasab, another convicted attacker. By expediting Rana's extradition, Memon argues, India will achieve justice for the horrific 2008 attack, underscoring the global significance of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

