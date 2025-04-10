Major Victory: 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Extradited to India

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, marks a significant triumph for security and intelligence agencies, according to BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. He emphasized India's determination to actively respond to terror threats and honor the memory of victims affected globally.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized Congress for perceived inaction following the 2008 attacks. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to ensuring justice and emphasized that perpetrators will face consequences in India. Goyal remarked on Congress's alleged failure to adequately address the incident at the time.

Accusing Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) of prioritizing appeasement politics, Goyal argued that both the Congress party and its allies lacked cohesive, forward-thinking strategies. He reiterated the BJP's firm stance against terrorism, crediting Modi's leadership in tackling national security threats.

