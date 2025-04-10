Left Menu

NIA Secures Extradition of 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana

The National Investigation Agency has successfully extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, from the US. Despite numerous legal challenges, both countries collaborated to achieve this resolution. Rana will now face charges in India for his role in the 2008 terrorist atrocity.

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana (File Photo/NIA). Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) achieved a significant breakthrough on Thursday by securing the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a primary architect behind the infamous 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. This development comes after relentless efforts to bring Rana to justice for the 2008 atrocity that shook India and claimed numerous lives.

Rana, who was previously detained in the United States, saw every legal strategy to prevent his extradition nullified. The Central District Court of California initially mandated his extradition on May 16, 2023. Following this, Rana's appeals were consecutively thwarted by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court, paving the way for his return to India.

Throughout the intricately coordinated extradition process, the National Investigation Agency received vital support from the United States Department of Justice and collaborated with numerous Indian intelligence units. This united effort underlines the international commitment to bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice. Rana's return marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of accountability for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

