Mastermind of 26/11 Attacks Extradited: Tahawwur Hussain Rana in India
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been extradited to India after exhaustive legal proceedings. His arrival marks a significant step toward justice for the 2008 tragedy. Authorities ensured tight security at his court appearance in Delhi, marking the culmination of years of diplomatic efforts.
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, arrived in India on Thursday following his extradition by the United States. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor for NIA Narender Mann were spotted at Patiala House Court in Delhi as Rana was presented before the court.
In preparation for Rana's court appearance, Delhi Police efficiently cleared the court complex, citing security concerns. The public and media were barred from entering, a move aimed at ensuring the safety of all parties involved. The National Investigation Agency highlighted the international collaboration that led to Rana's extradition, depicting it as a major achievement in bringing the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind to justice.
Rana was previously under judicial custody in the US pursuant to the India-US Extradition Treaty. His extradition was finalized following the rejection of several legal challenges. The Central District of California's District Court ordered his extradition in May 2023, and subsequent litigation attempts in U.S. courts, including the Supreme Court, were dismissed. Rana's return symbolizes the culmination of extensive diplomatic discussions between the two nations to hold those responsible for the attacks accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
