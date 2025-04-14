Left Menu

Transforming Progress: Modi's Empowered Initiatives Lift Haryana's Development Horizon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed various development initiatives in Haryana, including a new thermal power unit, a biogas plant, and a significant infrastructural project. Modi emphasized the achievements under BJP governance, contrasting it with the Congress rule while focusing on India's energy advancement and social justice initiatives in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:20 IST
energy
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold stride towards accelerating Haryana's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for an 800-MW ultra-supercritical thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant. Modi highlighted the leaps in India's power production, contrasting it with the frequent blackouts under the previous Congress rule.

Beyond the thermal unit, Modi underscored the dual engine BJP government's commitment to power Haryana's growth. He announced the establishment of a compressed biogas plant, part of the 'Gobardhan' scheme. Set for completion by 2027, this facility aims to contribute significantly to organic waste management and clean energy production.

Amidst addressing regional developments, Modi inaugurated the Rewari Bypass under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, promising improved connectivity and economic upliftment. On a day marked by transformative initiatives worth Rs 10,000 crore, Modi reaffirmed his administration's dedication to fulfilling their promises through efficient governance, galvanizing economic growth and social justice akin to B R Ambedkar's ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

