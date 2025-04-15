Left Menu

Pakistan Eyes U.S. Crude Imports to Offset Trade Imbalance

Pakistan is exploring the potential of importing crude oil from the United States to reduce its trade imbalance caused by increased U.S. tariffs. A delegation is set to discuss the proposal, which awaits approval from Pakistan's Prime Minister. The country currently imports crude primarily from the Middle East.

Updated: 15-04-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:10 IST
Pakistan is considering a strategic shift in its oil import policy by looking towards the United States for crude oil, in an effort to balance its trade disparities and counter higher U.S. tariffs. A source within the government and a refinery executive have confirmed the proposal's active consideration.

As U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures continue to impact global trade dynamics, several countries, including Pakistan, are examining options to diminish their tariff vulnerabilities. The proposal to import U.S. crude is one such measure, aimed at addressing the 29% tariff the country faces due to a $3 billion trade surplus with the U.S.

With previous data indicating that Pakistan's oil imports amounted to $5.1 billion in 2024, primarily from Middle Eastern suppliers, the decision to engage with U.S. crude sources marks a notable policy shift. The country's petroleum ministry has not yet commented on the proposal, which is in its initial stages and requires the Prime Minister's approval.

