Karnataka's Diesel Dilemma: Minister Criticizes Targeted Strikes

As truck owners' associations in Karnataka protest through an indefinite strike over rising diesel prices and regulatory issues, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy questions their exclusive focus on the state government. The strike follows the state's decision to raise diesel sales tax from 18.44% to 21.17% on April 1.

Reddy challenges the associations, stating, "We have increased the price of diesel by Rs 2. This was after our government took control. Why not protest against the Central Government, which has frequently raised diesel prices?" Truck owners also cite concerns over potential increased fees for older vehicles and traffic curfews in Bengaluru.

While acknowledging the burden on vehicle owners, Reddy highlights the central government's role in increasing diesel prices from Rs 49 to Rs 92 since 2015. He addresses demands to abolish toll plazas, noting that both state and central tolls exist. Reddy assures that the government is open to dialogue with the protesting groups.

Earlier, Karnataka Government Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed criticized the central government, contrasting current high fuel prices with lower rates during the UPA tenure. His comments follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about past power shortages under Congress rule while announcing a power plant expansion in Haryana.

