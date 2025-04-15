Controversy Sparks Over Karnataka's 4% Muslim Reservation Policy

In Karnataka, a policy decision to allocate 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts has ignited a contentious debate. Chalwadi Narayanaswamy, BJP MLC and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, has openly challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's move, questioning its constitutionality and motive.

Narayanaswamy contends that reservations should not be determined by religion, highlighting that Muslims rank highest among minority communities according to the caste census. In contrast, CM Siddaramaiah defends the policy as part of the Congress party's broader mission to support economically and socially disadvantaged groups. He describes it as essential for building a society envisioned by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Further adding to the political fray, a special cabinet meeting has been scheduled for April 17 to delve into the Caste Census report. Amidst these developments, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticizes the move, labeling it as a diversion tactic by Siddaramaiah to mask perceived governance shortcomings.

