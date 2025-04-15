Tragic Loss: Bride-to-Be's Sudden Demise

A young woman, Anguri, has reportedly taken her own life just days before her wedding in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. The tragic incident occurred in Karhi village, under the jurisdiction of Juriah police station. Anguri, only 20 years old, was found hanging from her room's ceiling by her family.

Her father, Shivpal Ahirwar, who works at a brick kiln, revealed that after preparing the morning meal, Anguri locked herself in her room. Concerned after she did not emerge for a significant amount of time, they forced the door open, discovering the harrowing scene.

Officer Mayank Chandel confirmed that the body had been sent for an autopsy, with a forensic team dispatched to investigate. As yet, no suicide note has been uncovered, leaving authorities searching for answers to this heart-wrenching development.

(With inputs from agencies.)