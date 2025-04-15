Jammu and Kashmir Initiatives Boost Borderland Cultivation

In a strategic move to enhance agricultural productivity, Jammu and Kashmir officials convened with security agencies to discuss harnessing land near the International Border with Pakistan. The initiative seeks to expand the local food supply by utilizing available arable land.

Chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, the meeting included key figures such as Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Shailendra Kumar, Home Department Principal Secretary Chandraker Bharti, and Inspector General Shashank Anand of the Border Security Force's Jammu Frontier, among others.

The focus is on collaborative efforts between agriculture departments and security forces to assist farmers in cultivating borderland patches. This initiative promises to turn fallow lands into productive assets, bolstering regional food security efforts.

