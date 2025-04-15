Jammu and Kashmir Initiatives Boost Borderland Cultivation
Jammu and Kashmir authorities met with security agencies to discuss using land near the International Border with Pakistan for cultivation. The meeting aimed to mobilize resources and resolve obstacles to enhance local food production. Cooperation between agriculture departments and security forces was emphasized to aid farmers.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to enhance agricultural productivity, Jammu and Kashmir officials convened with security agencies to discuss harnessing land near the International Border with Pakistan. The initiative seeks to expand the local food supply by utilizing available arable land.
Chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, the meeting included key figures such as Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Shailendra Kumar, Home Department Principal Secretary Chandraker Bharti, and Inspector General Shashank Anand of the Border Security Force's Jammu Frontier, among others.
The focus is on collaborative efforts between agriculture departments and security forces to assist farmers in cultivating borderland patches. This initiative promises to turn fallow lands into productive assets, bolstering regional food security efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- cultivation
- borderland
- agriculture
- food production
- security
- border
- BSF
- farming
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Joy and Security
Leadership Shake-up: Netanyahu Selects New Security Chief
Eid Celebrations at Jama Masjid: A Harmonious Gathering Amid Tight Security
Maruti Suzuki Appoints Dr. Tapan Sahoo to Drive Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated Peacefully Across Uttar Pradesh Amid Tight Security