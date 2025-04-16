Left Menu

UP Deputy CM Slams Congress Amid National Herald Controversy

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticizes Congress, accusing them of corruption and allegiance to the Gandhi family amid the National Herald case. Protests erupted after ED filed charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, sparking allegations of political motivation amidst upcoming elections.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a fierce critique of the Congress party, accusing them of behaving like "slaves of the Gandhi family." He highlighted alleged corruption in the National Herald case, calling for unrestricted operation of investigation agencies.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against prominent Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in relation to the National Herald money laundering case. The charge sheet names several other key figures and firms, sparking nationwide protests by Congress leaders who claim the actions are politically motivated.

With the case scheduled for court arguments, Congress members have taken to the streets, accusing the BJP-led government of diverting attention from pressing national issues. Meanwhile, arrests in Delhi and vocal opposition highlight heightened political tensions ahead of key state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

