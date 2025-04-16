Renewed Iran-US Nuclear Talks Resurface in Rome

In a significant diplomatic development, a second round of Iran-US nuclear talks is slated to occur in Rome this Saturday, as announced by Iran's state media on Wednesday. The discussions hold the promise of addressing long-standing nuclear disputes.

The negotiations, which are being mediated by Oman, were initially anticipated to be held in Muscat. However, a change in location to the Italian capital was confirmed later in the week, highlighting the ongoing negotiations' dynamic nature.

The renewed dialogue between these nations comes at a critical time, aiming for progress on critical nuclear issues. Observers will be keenly watching the proceedings as both sides attempt to bridge gaps through diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)