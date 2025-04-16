Left Menu

Renewed Iran-US Nuclear Talks Resurface in Rome

A second round of Iran-US nuclear negotiations is set to take place in Rome, with Omani mediation, as per Iran's state media. Previously scheduled in Muscat, the talks aim to address longstanding nuclear issues between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic development, a second round of Iran-US nuclear talks is slated to occur in Rome this Saturday, as announced by Iran's state media on Wednesday. The discussions hold the promise of addressing long-standing nuclear disputes.

The negotiations, which are being mediated by Oman, were initially anticipated to be held in Muscat. However, a change in location to the Italian capital was confirmed later in the week, highlighting the ongoing negotiations' dynamic nature.

The renewed dialogue between these nations comes at a critical time, aiming for progress on critical nuclear issues. Observers will be keenly watching the proceedings as both sides attempt to bridge gaps through diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

