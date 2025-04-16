Left Menu

SJVN Powers Up: Major Dividend Payout and Ambitious Growth Plans

State-owned SJVN has disbursed an interim dividend of Rs 121.33 crore to the Himachal Pradesh government for FY25. SJVN aims to amplify its capacity to 50,000 MW by 2040, advancing projects across hydro, solar, and wind energy sectors. Ownership includes 55% by the Indian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:56 IST
SJVN Powers Up: Major Dividend Payout and Ambitious Growth Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SJVN has announced the disbursement of an interim dividend of Rs 121.33 crore to the Himachal Pradesh government for the fiscal year 2024-25. The dividend cheque was presented to the state Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, by SJVN Director (Personnel) Ajay Kumar Sharma in Shimla.

SJVN has declared a total interim dividend of Rs 451.93 crore for FY25, with substantial portions also allocated to the Government of India and public shareholders. The Himachal Pradesh government holds 26.85% of SJVN's shares, while the Centre possesses 55% and the public holds the remaining 18.15%.

Currently, SJVN is spearheading 95 power projects in India and Nepal, spanning diverse energy verticals including hydro, solar, wind, and thermal. With an installed capacity of 2,708.27 MW, the company has set ambitious growth targets, aiming for a 25,000 MW capacity by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025