SJVN Powers Up: Major Dividend Payout and Ambitious Growth Plans
State-owned SJVN has disbursed an interim dividend of Rs 121.33 crore to the Himachal Pradesh government for FY25. SJVN aims to amplify its capacity to 50,000 MW by 2040, advancing projects across hydro, solar, and wind energy sectors. Ownership includes 55% by the Indian government.
State-owned SJVN has announced the disbursement of an interim dividend of Rs 121.33 crore to the Himachal Pradesh government for the fiscal year 2024-25. The dividend cheque was presented to the state Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, by SJVN Director (Personnel) Ajay Kumar Sharma in Shimla.
SJVN has declared a total interim dividend of Rs 451.93 crore for FY25, with substantial portions also allocated to the Government of India and public shareholders. The Himachal Pradesh government holds 26.85% of SJVN's shares, while the Centre possesses 55% and the public holds the remaining 18.15%.
Currently, SJVN is spearheading 95 power projects in India and Nepal, spanning diverse energy verticals including hydro, solar, wind, and thermal. With an installed capacity of 2,708.27 MW, the company has set ambitious growth targets, aiming for a 25,000 MW capacity by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040.
