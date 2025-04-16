Left Menu

BJP's Channy Criticizes Congress Amidst National Herald Case, Bajwa's Bomb Claims Stir Controversy

BJP leader SS Channy defended the party against accusations linked to the National Herald case, asserting it originated during Congress's tenure. Channy criticized Punjab's opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa for alarming bomb claims. Meanwhile, Congress protests escalate against central investigation agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:43 IST
SS Channy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader SS Channy has rebuffed allegations suggesting the party's involvement in the National Herald case, emphasizing its roots in the previous Congress-led government. He clarified that the Enforcement Directorate's activities are under judicial oversight, with the BJP having no role in the matter.

Channy accused Congress of seizing opportunities to attack the BJP, stating it is the judiciary that will ultimately adjudicate the case's proceedings. In response to the charges, Congress has mounted widespread protests against the central administration and its investigative bodies, featuring prominent leaders spearheading demonstrations nationwide.

Additionally, Channy addressed the contentious claims made by Punjab's Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, concerning unaccounted bombs in the state. Channy described Bajwa's assertions as perilous, urging him to cooperate with law enforcement by divulging his information sources. Bajwa, however, maintains that his statements were based on credible warnings from an insider fearing retribution.

