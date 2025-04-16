Chip Markets Threatened by Tariff Turmoil: European Shares Extend Losses

On Wednesday, European shares ended the trading session on a lower note, primarily dragged by semiconductor stocks. This decline came after ASML, the largest chip-making equipment supplier globally, raised concerns over U.S. tariffs escalating uncertainties for 2025 and 2026.

The STOXX 600 index dipped 0.2%, recovering slightly from deeper earlier losses. The technology sub-index suffered the most, dropping by 2%, with ASML's shares plummeting by 5.2%, exerting the most pressure on the benchmark index.

U.S. firm Nvidia added to the sector's woes, announcing a $5.5 billion charge regarding its advanced chips in China amidst escalating geopolitical tensions. Investors shifted focus to the earnings season, anticipating a challenging outlook for European corporate profits amid a volatile economic landscape.

