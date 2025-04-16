Left Menu

SailGP Charts a Global Course: New Venues and Teams for 2026

SailGP has announced its 2026 venue lineup, spanning five continents from Perth to Abu Dhabi. With 12 national teams and plans for expansion, the championship aims to secure iconic destinations under multi-year hosting deals, enhancing its global presence and creating lasting legacies in host cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:44 IST
SailGP Charts a Global Course: New Venues and Teams for 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SailGP has made a major announcement regarding its 2026 season, revealing an array of dazzling venues across five continents. The championship will launch in Perth, travel through major cities, and culminate in Abu Dhabi, promising extraordinary experiences for spectators worldwide.

This global sporting series is set to grow, with two new teams joining its ranks, elevating the competition to new heights. The addition of Mubadala Brazil and Red Bull Italy underscores this expansion, as SailGP continues to captivate international audiences.

According to CEO Sir Russell Coutts, multi-year hosting agreements are integral to building lasting legacies, turning host cities into focal points on the sporting map. With a commitment to excellence, SailGP reinforces its stature in the world of competitive sailing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025