SailGP Charts a Global Course: New Venues and Teams for 2026

SailGP has made a major announcement regarding its 2026 season, revealing an array of dazzling venues across five continents. The championship will launch in Perth, travel through major cities, and culminate in Abu Dhabi, promising extraordinary experiences for spectators worldwide.

This global sporting series is set to grow, with two new teams joining its ranks, elevating the competition to new heights. The addition of Mubadala Brazil and Red Bull Italy underscores this expansion, as SailGP continues to captivate international audiences.

According to CEO Sir Russell Coutts, multi-year hosting agreements are integral to building lasting legacies, turning host cities into focal points on the sporting map. With a commitment to excellence, SailGP reinforces its stature in the world of competitive sailing.

