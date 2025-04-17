Murshidabad Restores Peace After Waqf Amendment Act Protest Turmoil

In the wake of violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, Murshidabad has seen significant deployment of central forces. Local businesses, particularly those of fish sellers, express concerns about the upheaval's impact on their livelihood.

Nephaur Rahman, a local fish seller, lamented the disruptions: "Our business has been closed for the past five days because of the violence. We're facing losses. Today, we came back to work. We heard about the violence, but we want peace. If we don't work, we can't earn money." Another vendor, Motibur Sheikh, echoed this sentiment as local commerce struggles to rebound.

Jangipur SP Ananda Roy confirmed the arrest of over 250 individuals in connection with the chaos and emphasized the restoration of order. "A total of 273 accused have been arrested. The situation here is under control; it is improving every minute. The shops are open, and the public is roaming freely," said Roy. As Murshidabad slowly recovers from the turmoil, residents are beginning to return home, marking a gradual return to normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)