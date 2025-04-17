Left Menu

Vietnam's Industrial Tango: Navigating U.S. Tariff Twists

Vietnamese factory workers face fluctuating production demands as U.S. orders shift. Some increase output, while others reduce shifts due to postponed orders. The situation stems from paused U.S. tariffs and cost-cutting by companies. Key sectors like electronics and apparel navigate challenges amid investment pauses and strategic adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:41 IST
Vietnam's Industrial Tango: Navigating U.S. Tariff Twists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Some factory workers in Vietnam have been instructed to ramp up the production of goods destined for the U.S. market. Meanwhile, others find their working hours trimmed to merely three days a week due to postponed or canceled U.S. orders, according to industry executives.

This stark contrast in strategies reflects the chaotic response from exporters in Vietnam, a Southeast Asian industrial hub. Under the Trump administration, the region faced a 46% tariff before a pause in duties, which remains in effect until July. Calvin Nguyen, head of the logistics firm WeDo Forwarding, noted that factories are altering production plans and schedules—splitting shifts between two different three-day blocks—as substantial orders are delayed.

Nguyen highlighted three companies producing garments, shoes, and agricultural goods, which had to shift work plans after the U.S. President paused 'reciprocal' tariffs on April 9. Additionally, two business surveys and input from three industry sources corroborated the adoption of cost-cutting strategies by both Vietnamese companies and foreign firms delaying investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025