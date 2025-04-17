Congress MP Tiwari Condemns ED's 'Political Vendetta' in Gurugram Land Case.

In a fierce criticism of the ruling BJP, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday accused the party of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a political weapon in the Gurugram land case. The chargesheet, which has recently stirred political waters, was described by Tiwari as biased and a tactic to distract from pressing national issues.

Tiwari condemned what he termed a 'Godse mentality' harbored by the BJP, claiming it seeks to undermine opponents while diverting public attention from key issues plaguing the nation. He questioned the credibility of the ED and whether its actions serve solely to harass those opposing the BJP, calling into question its role and responsibilities.

Businessman Robert Vadra, who has been under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in the case, termed the proceedings a 'political vendetta.' Vadra, backed by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, further alleged that unjust interrogations were motivated by his outspoken stance against the mistreatment of minorities and BJP's manipulation of investigative agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)