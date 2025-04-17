Left Menu

Congress MP Tiwari Condemns ED's 'Political Vendetta' in Gurugram Land Case.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticized the BJP for leveraging the ED's chargesheet in the Gurugram land case as a political tool, alleging biased actions against opposition figures. Tiwari and businessman Robert Vadra accused the BJP of stoking hatred towards the Gandhi family and curtailing dissent using government agencies.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (File Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a fierce criticism of the ruling BJP, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday accused the party of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a political weapon in the Gurugram land case. The chargesheet, which has recently stirred political waters, was described by Tiwari as biased and a tactic to distract from pressing national issues.

Tiwari condemned what he termed a 'Godse mentality' harbored by the BJP, claiming it seeks to undermine opponents while diverting public attention from key issues plaguing the nation. He questioned the credibility of the ED and whether its actions serve solely to harass those opposing the BJP, calling into question its role and responsibilities.

Businessman Robert Vadra, who has been under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in the case, termed the proceedings a 'political vendetta.' Vadra, backed by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, further alleged that unjust interrogations were motivated by his outspoken stance against the mistreatment of minorities and BJP's manipulation of investigative agencies.

