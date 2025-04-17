Ukraine Accused of Violating Energy Infrastructure Moratorium
Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of violating a U.S.-brokered moratorium on energy infrastructure strikes, with 80 instances since the agreement. Russia claims to have informed the United States of these violations. Both nations have accused each other of breaching the agreement since its inception in March.
On Thursday, Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, alleged that Ukraine has repeatedly breached a U.S.-mediated moratorium on attacks against energy infrastructure. Zakharova reported a total of 80 infractions since the moratorium began.
She emphasized that Russia has provided this information to the United States in accordance with diplomatic protocols.
The accusations come amid mutual claims from both Russia and Ukraine, each pointing fingers at the other for breaking the agreement, which was established in March to prevent escalations.
