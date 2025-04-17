Mysterious Death of Young Maid in Vasant Kunj Raises Questions

In a tragic incident in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, a young housemaid named Laxmi was found dead in her employer's bathroom. The grim discovery was made when the family cook arrived and received no response at the door.

The circumstances surrounding Laxmi's death remain shrouded in mystery, with her age uncertain. Estimates range from 14 to 20 years, with conflicting accounts from her parents and others present at the scene. The police are diligently working to ascertain the facts.

An official investigation has been launched, with authorities registering a case at the Vasant Kunj (South) Police Station. Laxmi's body has been sent to Safdarjung Hospital for examination as detectives piece together the events that led to her untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)