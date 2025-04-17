Left Menu

India’s Sugar Production Slumps Amid State Declines

India's sugar production has dropped by 18% in the 2024-25 season, affected by decreased output in top-producing states Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. The Indian Sugar Bio-Energy and Manufacturers Association reports significant reductions in these states, with some mills still operational. Increased ethanol production diversion is noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:40 IST
India's sugar production has experienced an 18% slump in the ongoing 2024-25 season, according to recent data released by the Indian Sugar Bio-Energy and Manufacturers Association (ISMA). The downturn is mainly due to reduced outputs in the key sugar-producing states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Maharashtra, recognized as India's largest sugar producer, saw its output drop to 8.07 million tonnes by mid-April, compared to 10.94 million tonnes during the previous season. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka reported decreased production levels, with Uttar Pradesh producing 9.11 million tonnes, down from 10.18 million, and Karnataka falling to 4.04 million tonnes from 5.06 million tonnes.

Despite a total of 534 mills being operational, only 38 mills continue crushing operations. Additionally, ISMA highlighted a notable shift towards ethanol production, estimating that around 3.5 million tonnes of sugar will be diverted for ethanol, up from 2.15 million tonnes last year.

