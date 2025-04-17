Market Movement: Stocks and Dollar Rise Amid U.S.-Japan Trade Talks

Most stocks and the dollar experienced modest gains on Thursday as U.S. and Japan trade talks offered a glimmer of optimism. However, the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rate cuts kept the positive mood in check.

U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected involvement in discussions with Japanese delegates suggested progress, providing hope for easing tariff impacts. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.18%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.07%, while UnitedHealth's earnings miss dragged the Dow Jones down 1.32%.

In Europe, the ECB cut rates by 25 basis points amid the trade uncertainty. Concerns linger over stagflation and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's future, as markets watch the impact on U.S. stocks, bonds, and the dollar amidst ongoing global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)