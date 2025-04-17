Dawoodi Bohra Community Backs New Waqf Act: A Step Towards Inclusion?

In a significant political development, a delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to express their gratitude for the recent enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Community leaders hailed it as addressing a long-pending demand and reaffirmed their confidence in the Prime Minister's inclusive vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

The Dawoodi Bohras, a Muslim sect with roots in West India, emphasize historical ties to the Fatimid Imams, descendants of the Prophet Muhammad. Guided by the al-dai al-mutlaq, residing in India for the past 450 years, the community's influence extends internationally, with members in over 40 countries.

Separately, the Supreme Court addressed petitions challenging the new Waqf Act, which critics argue discriminates against Muslims. Amid debates over land classification as Waqf property, the court upheld the status quo until the next hearing, reiterating its decision not to completely stay the Act at this juncture. President Murmu approved the legislation on April 5, following contentious discussions in Parliament.

