Controversial Book Sparks Political Turmoil in J-K

Omar Abdullah criticized former RAW Chief Amarjit Singh Dulat's book, accusing it of misrepresenting Dr Farooq Abdullah for sales. Mehbooba Mufti's reaction further sparked tension, questioning National Conference's motivations. Concurrently, discussions in Pakistan reiterated divisive ideologies, spotlighting persistent geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:07 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated critique, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lambasted former RAW Chief Amarjit Singh Dulat for his controversial book accusing it of misrepresenting Dr. Farooq Abdullah. Omar Abdullah argued that Dulat prioritizes book sales over truth, saying his father was humiliated in Dulat's latest work, 'The Chief Minister and the Spy.'

Omar Abdullah's comments followed a sharp response from People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, who challenged the credibility of Dulat's claims about Farooq Abdullah. She demanded answers on why past contentious remarks about her own father should now be believed.

Apart from these disputes in J-K, Pakistan's military chief, General Asim Munir, reignited discussions on the 'Two-Nation Theory', highlighting longstanding animosities between India and Pakistan. Munir's remarks at the Convention for Overseas Pakistanis reiterated a divisive stance, urging generational continuity in teaching differences, underlining ongoing tensions.

