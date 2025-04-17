Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Dominates School Race: Sprint Legend Triumphs Again
Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce showcased her competitive spirit, winning a parents' 100m race at her son’s sports day. Despite not planning to race, she participated and won, demonstrating her outstanding athleticism. Fraser-Pryce plans to return to professional athletics in 2025 after an injury in Paris halted her Olympic journey.
In an unexpected but thrilling display of athletic brilliance, Jamaican sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the parents' 100m race during her son Zyon's sports day, drawing cheers and admiration.
The three-time Olympic champion, who logged nine Olympic and World Championship titles on her record, warmed up before leaving her competition in the dust, bolstered by supportive cheers in the viral clip.
Indicating her competitive drive remains undimmed, the 38-year-old revealed plans to rejoin professional track events in the 2025 season after an unfortunate injury cut short her Olympic trail in Paris last year.
