The Kremlin has indicated that some progress has been made in discussions aimed at achieving a peace settlement to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, the negotiations with the United States have proven to be quite complicated.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted Russia's commitment to resolving the conflict by ensuring its interests and remaining open to dialogue. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that President Donald Trump might abandon the peace efforts if substantial progress isn't visible soon.

Despite a temporary moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure, which Russia claims Ukraine has not respected, no changes in Russia's position have been instructed. As this situation develops, the future of the negotiations remains uncertain.

