Complicated Peace Talks: Kremlin and U.S. Efforts in Ukraine

The Kremlin reports progress in peace talks regarding the Ukraine conflict, although the discussions with the United States remain complex. Russia is committed to resolving the conflict but awaits further developments. The U.S. may withdraw from negotiations if no progress is seen in coming days.

The Kremlin has indicated that some progress has been made in discussions aimed at achieving a peace settlement to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, the negotiations with the United States have proven to be quite complicated.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted Russia's commitment to resolving the conflict by ensuring its interests and remaining open to dialogue. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that President Donald Trump might abandon the peace efforts if substantial progress isn't visible soon.

Despite a temporary moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure, which Russia claims Ukraine has not respected, no changes in Russia's position have been instructed. As this situation develops, the future of the negotiations remains uncertain.

