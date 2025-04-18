Iran's Optimism: Nuclear Deal on the Horizon?
Iran's Foreign Minister expressed optimism about reaching a nuclear agreement, emphasizing hopes for Russia's involvement. Recent talks in Oman with the U.S. were noted as serious, with Russia ready to contribute. The discussions aim to resolve longstanding nuclear issues, with significant diplomatic engagement from key global players.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:41 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Iran's prospects for a nuclear agreement appear optimistic, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. He expressed hope on Friday for Russia's involvement after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Araqchi highlighted Iran's recognition of the U.S.'s serious stance in recent talks held in Oman last week. Lavrov confirmed Russia's readiness to participate in facilitating the discussions.
The talks mark a significant diplomatic effort to address ongoing nuclear challenges, engaging major international stakeholders to achieve a potential resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- nuclear deal
- Abbas Araqchi
- Sergey Lavrov
- Russia
- U.S.
- Oman
- talks
- agreement
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Swiss Imports Hit by Unjustified U.S. Tariffs
Taiwan Challenges Unfair U.S. Tariffs Amid Growing Tech Demand
U.S.-India Trade Clash: Trump Hits With New Tariffs
India Poised for Global Trade Ascendancy Amid U.S. Tariff Strategy