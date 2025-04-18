Iran's Optimism: Nuclear Deal on the Horizon?

Iran's prospects for a nuclear agreement appear optimistic, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. He expressed hope on Friday for Russia's involvement after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Araqchi highlighted Iran's recognition of the U.S.'s serious stance in recent talks held in Oman last week. Lavrov confirmed Russia's readiness to participate in facilitating the discussions.

The talks mark a significant diplomatic effort to address ongoing nuclear challenges, engaging major international stakeholders to achieve a potential resolution.

