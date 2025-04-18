From Renewable Stars to Financial Scandal: The Jaggi Brothers' Downfall

The Jaggi brothers, once shining-promises in India's renewable sector, now find themselves engulfed in allegations of financial misconduct. A SEBI investigation revealed financial improprieties, leading to a ban on accessing securities markets.

Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi spearheaded Gensol Engineering, rapidly growing the firm from Rs 61 crore in FY17 to Rs 1,152 crore in FY24. Yet, allegations of fund diversion for personal gains overshadowed their success.

Investigations revealed misuse of loans and manipulation of share prices, involving intricacies with credit ratings. These acts now question the firm's integrity, casting doubt over its past achievements and future viability.

