Left Menu

From Renewable Stars to Financial Scandal: The Jaggi Brothers' Downfall

Once hailed as pioneers in renewable energy, Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi face allegations of financial misconduct. SEBI's investigation into their ventures, Gensol Engineering and BluSmart Mobility, revealed fund siphoning and corporate governance neglect. This led to a market ban amid substantial financial irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jaggi brothers, once shining-promises in India's renewable sector, now find themselves engulfed in allegations of financial misconduct. A SEBI investigation revealed financial improprieties, leading to a ban on accessing securities markets.

Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi spearheaded Gensol Engineering, rapidly growing the firm from Rs 61 crore in FY17 to Rs 1,152 crore in FY24. Yet, allegations of fund diversion for personal gains overshadowed their success.

Investigations revealed misuse of loans and manipulation of share prices, involving intricacies with credit ratings. These acts now question the firm's integrity, casting doubt over its past achievements and future viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025