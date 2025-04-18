Finance Commission's Spiritual Tour: A Visit to Tirumala

Arvind Panagariya, the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, took part in religious activities during his journey to the renowned Tirumala temple on Friday.

Alongside Andhra Pradesh's Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and other members of the commission, the group was warmly received with traditional honors by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Mahadwaram, where they were greeted with Vedic chants and a customary welcome.

This visit is part of a four-day statewide tour in Andhra Pradesh as the commission conducts discussions with the state government, preparing its recommendations for the Union government.

